MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa chats to a 14-year-old patient who has been waiting for three months for an operation at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa yesterday conducted an unannounced visit to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa following complaints of lack of theatre time for patients from both staff and the public. Ramokgopa said she had received a lot of complaints from professors in the cardio-thoracic department, who had to keep patients for long at the hospital because theatres were always fully booked.

On her arrival, she found a 14-year-old girl from Brits among the people who had waited the longest for an operation.

The Grade 6 pupil had been at the hospital for three months, but was up to speed with her school work.

The girl told Ramokgopa that she wanted to be a doctor when done with her studies. “My favourite subjects are maths and science, and when I finish my studies I want to be a doctor.”

Student doctor Ntobeko Rasmeni said hey had been waiting for the availability of theatre for the girl who had a destroyed lung on the left side. “This started as a lung abscess, which deteriorated to emphysema thoracic.”

During her walk-about, Ramokgopa told staff that she had signed an agreement with the Hospital Association of South Africa to use idle theatres in private hospitals to operate on public patients.

This was welcomed by doctors and nurses, who said it would bring much-needed relief for the hospital.

Ramokgopa said: “We know that since the global economic recession, a number of citizens that have medical aid have been going down and with the huge unemployment, the dependency is on the public system.

“However, I am very excited that we have signed the agreement with the association and its member Mediclinic to afford us an opportunity to use their theatre when idle.”

She said they had already done a few operations with government specialists in private wards.

She said: “I was here to respond to the concern of one of the professors in the cardio-thoracic department, and to also assess best solutions for the problem. I am happy that he (Professor Frank Chauke, head of department) and all the staff are happy about the solution, all agreeing that it will relief in the short-term.”

Ramokgopa said they had finally identified land to build a hospital in Soshanguve.

