Health ombud Malegapuru Makgoba on panel for Covid-19 vaccine trials

Pretoria - Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has been invited to be part of the 12-member expert panel of the data and safety monitoring board for the first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials. The board has to ensure the safety of participants and the efficacy of the vaccine being tested. He was invited by the US government to serve on the board as the race to develop a safe and efficacious vaccine races on globally. Scientists conducting Covid-19 vaccine trials include those at Wits University. The expert panel consists of nine American scientists, physicians, ethicists and biostatisticians, along with three experts from South Africa, Brazil and the UK. The Data and Safety Monitoring Board is responsible for ensuring the safety of participants, the efficacy and the immunogenicity of the candidate vaccine being tested or on trial.

It is the final structure to pronounce on the vaccine approval.

The committee is independent of investigators, organisations and institutions conducting the clinical trials.

It has the authority to recommend that a trial be stopped should there be concerns of participant safety.

The recommendations of the board will have an enormous impact on the overall global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Makgoba said he would do his best to make a meaningful contribution to the team.

“I feel greatly honoured and inspired to be a member of this board,” said Makgoba.

