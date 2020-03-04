Hearing loss is on the rise - WHO

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Hearing loss is on the rise worldwide, and more than 460million people globally have disabling hearing loss, the World Health Organisation said. And unfortunately South Africa does not have enough resources nor audiologists to address the challenge. Dr Karin Joubert of the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology at Wits University said rural communities suffered the most. Joubert said she specialised in community-based audiology, ear and hearing care in rural communities, and on the early identification of hearing loss across a lifespan. Hearing aids were very expensive, she said.

However, government had a programme through which it provided these free of charge to children not older that 6.

“For older people, it (government) provides hearing aids at a discounted price.

“Often we have a lack of resources, and the government does not always have the funding to immediately provide hearing aids.”

She said hearing loss was caused by many things, such as an ear infection that goes untreated, or induced hearing loss.

Induced hearing loss is caused by very loud volumes of noise like listening to extremely loud earphones for a long period.

“For children, they often don’t respond to sound or speech and they have delayed speech development and they often can’t understand what you as the parent are saying.

“As soon as the hearing loss is identified you can go to the nearest audiologist,” she said.

Joubert added that there were various treatment options for each person because there were different types of hearing loss.

She mentioned conductive hearing loss, typically the result of obstructions in the outer or middle ear, sensorineural hearing loss which occurs when the inner ear nerves and hair cells are damaged, and mixed hearing loss, which is a combination of both.

Joubert said her department would tomorrow offer ear examinations for staff and students in commemoration of World Hearing Day, which was on Monday.

The University of Pretoria also did the same for its staff and students.

Professor Katijah Khoza-Shangase and Dr Nomfundo Moroe, also from Wits, hosted a seminar titled Preventive audiology: Focus on occupational noise induced hearing loss, where a Special Issue Journal focusing on hearing loss in Africa was launched.

The event was aimed at providing contextually relevant and responsive research in occupational noise induced hearing loss and hearing conservation programmes.

Pretoria News