put away those rain boots and umbrellas just yet, as Pretoria is set for more wet days this week.

Heavy rainfalls are expected across the province and the capital for the rest of the week, according to South African Weather Service forecaster Jacqueline Modika.

She warned city dwellers that there would be more showers and thunderstorms, with sunny weather only returning next week.

Gauteng has been battered with heavy showers since Sunday, and some parts of the province have been damaged as a result.

Modika cautioned residents to be vigilant: “For this whole week, it's actually very favourable for rain in Gauteng, and this could go on until Thursday.”

Modika told the Pretoria News on Tuesday that Wednesday would be partly cloudy with thunderstorms.

“We are expecting some showers. It will be cloudy with some light morning showers, and it will clear partly to become partly cloudy later.

“We still have a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers in the afternoons,” she said, adding that the showers and thunderstorms were expected to increase into the weekend.

“By Saturday there’s a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers with a chance of that increasing to 60% by Sunday.”

As such, residents were warned to do all they could to keep safe and dry, and to avoid areas known to become dangerous with continuous rain, like low-lying bridges and rivers, which could overflow.

The chance of increased traffic as more people used cars was mentioned by traffic management, while drivers were urged to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy, and tyres fit to deal with the roads, which were slippery when wet.

