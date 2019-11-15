Heavy rains not sufficient to lift water woes in Tshwane









Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The capital city, which has been battered by severe thunderstorms in the past few days, will experience more rains. However, these might not be enough to alleviate the ongoing water problems. Yesterday, the South African Weather Services predicted a 30% chance of rain today. There will be no rain at the weekend, at least not until Sunday evening. “On Monday we are expecting a 30% chance of rain again and on Tuesday and Wednesday it looks like we will have (a 60% chance). “Thunderstorms are always there when there’s rain, but in Gauteng they are not expected to be as severe,” said forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said for any parts of the country that experienced heavy rains, it was advised to stay away from rivers and flooded bridges. He said it was safer to not take any risks.

The department warned KwaZulu-Natal residents not to cross flooded bridges and rivers until the strong flows had subsided.

Ratau further added that the Tshwane would require consistent rainfall rather than the thunderstorms to make a marked difference to dam water levels.

“We always see a couple of drops and normally we all think that all of a sudden the rain will be enough. However, we still might be very far away from that,” he said.

“The drought was very much still with us and will continue to have an impact on the agricultural aspects and might put farmers under pressure.”

Rand Water has implemented stage 2 water supply restrictions across the province. In this regard, Ratau urged residents to continue using water sparingly.

In addition, the City of Tshwane said technicians will on Monday carry out scheduled maintenance and upgrading of a water tie-in connection for Die Hoewes Clifton Reservoir.

This could lead to interruption of water supply in parts of the Centurion region between 8am and 5pm.

Areas that might be affected include Lyttelton Manor, Lyttelton Agricultural Holding, Die Hoewes, Lyttelton LH and Kloofsig.

