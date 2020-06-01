Heed rules in level 3 Covid-19 hotspots - Faith Mazibuko

Pretoria - Residents in areas identified to be new infection hotspots of the Covid-19 pandemic have been urged to tread cautiously during level 3 of the national lockdown. Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, who joined a lockdown operation in Soshanguve at the weekend, said security stakeholders had been doing their best in recent days to brief residents on the high number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in hotspots. Mazibuko said tracers were already on the ground working to get as many people as possible screened and possibly go into quarantine. She said they had decided to get out to urge communities to take the pandemic very seriously and not be dismissive of the leadership’s advice. “It is here in Soshanguve, Soweto, Ivory Park, Tembisa, it is in the West Rand because of the mining town area and even some parts of Orange Farm, that is why we are still going out to these places to inform people.

“People simply don’t comply, you say wear a mask and they want to argue. There may be people who’ve been killed by corona here. We don’t say where but it should be taken for granted that this thing has killed people.”

Mazibuko said she was disappointed that quite a number of people were out in public without their masks on. Some drivers even gave excuses for not having their masks on them like being alone in the vehicle, she said.

“Even though we’ll be at level 3 of the lockdown, I wish I could stay at home because there will be many more people out even without any specific reason.”

She said she was worried about where townships that had picked up more infections would be heading if their attitudes to the virus did not change.

With liquor outlets set to open today, Mazibuko pleaded with residents not to be overzealous and forget to adhere to physical distancing or hugging and getting carried away.

“People must make sure they keep a social distance at the liquor stores and when they have their supply they must drink, climb in their beds and sleep.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said security clusters were carrying out operations in Soshanguve as they were balancing the crime efforts in the area as well as heeding Premier David Makhura’s concern over the increased infections.

Mawela said they had managed to arrest nyaope dealers posing as fruit sellers on the side of the road, recovered two stolen vehicles, and arrested people transporting liquor ahead of the level 3 “green light”.

“The regulations are there and where it is written it is prohibited. According to the levels, we will continue to enforce until the set date.

“Anyone found not complying with the rules will have to face the consequences.”

