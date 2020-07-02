Hefty municipal tariffs shock for Mamelodi residents

Pretoria - Mamelodi residents have been shocked by water and electricity accounts which show unfamiliar charges. Scores of them were yesterday lining up at the municipal offices in Mamelodi West to get clarity on the inaccuracies. However, they said they had been unable to get help because the office was closed due to Covid 19. Yesterday the offices resumed operations but the lines were off. The centre has been closed down for weeks amid coronavirus fears.

Fred Nel, DA constituency head for Mamelodi, along with an entourage of officials, inspected the readiness of the offices.

“We found some positives and negatives at the offices. The positives are that the offices are ready to receive customers and Covid-19 ready.

“The negative is that they are the only centre that caters for the whole of Mamelodi, as some centres remained closed due to Covid-19 and security concerns,” he said.

But yesterday residents told the Pretoria News that the municipality was unfair as they had received exorbitant bills which they couldn’t query anywhere because the municipal offices were closed.

Sophie Miamane said her electricity and water supplies were switched off last week and she was unable to enquire because the offices remained closed. “I’m so glad the offices are open today because now I will get clarity on my bills,” she said. But unfortunately they were off-line.

Maimane’s sentiments were echoed by many others who stood in the line from 6am only to be disappointed.

Some residents said they first thought they were receiving once-off charges, but became worried when they realised they were charged for the same levies this month.

A resident from Khutsong said she went to the municipality offices before lockdown to enquire about the charges, but no one was able to provide answers.

“I was surprised to find that the following month it was no longer called Electricity Meter Rental, but Electricity Network Charge,” said the resident, who would not give her name.

Some residents yesterday said they were worried that they were paying more despite lots of water pipe breakages which took the municipality a long time to fix.

“Who is paying for all the water that flows everywhere because of pipe bursts,” said Simon Mofikeng, also a Khutsong resident.

There was another queue which seemed to run smoothly. It was for UIF registration. Most people said they had been claiming for UIF relief after they applied for the R350 relief grants and were declined because they had to sort out their UIF woes.

Mishak Masibilanga said he was shocked when his relief grant was turned down and was told he had to finish his UIF process. “I’ve been out of a job for two years. I was told I need to check my UIF status before I receive the relief grant,” he said. Many trickled in as the day proceeded to sort out UIF woes.

