In the meantime, it has been revealed that the party had found no conclusive evidence that Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had engaged in sexual activity with former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge in her office.
Mokgalapa and Senkubuge were caught on tape having a conversation about City party politics followed by what was largely perceived and interpreted as sounds of people engaging in sexual intercourse.
Although they later denied this, Senkubuge resigned from her post following another scandal involving her citizenship. Mokgalapa was placed on special leave by the party for causing it embarrassment.
Zille was yesterday scheduled to visit Tshwane House to update DA councillors about the outcome of investigations and share what was contained in a report on the matter and decisions taken.