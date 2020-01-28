Helen Zille in Tshwane, holds meeting with caucus









Helen Zille. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - DA federal chairperson Helen Zille yesterday held a meeting with members of the party’s Tshwane caucus ahead of the monthly ordinary council sitting on Thursday. In the meantime, it has been revealed that the party had found no conclusive evidence that Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had engaged in sexual activity with former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge in her office. Mokgalapa and Senkubuge were caught on tape having a conversation about City party politics followed by what was largely perceived and interpreted as sounds of people engaging in sexual intercourse. Although they later denied this, Senkubuge resigned from her post following another scandal involving her citizenship. Mokgalapa was placed on special leave by the party for causing it embarrassment. Zille was yesterday scheduled to visit Tshwane House to update DA councillors about the outcome of investigations and share what was contained in a report on the matter and decisions taken.

However, the party’s provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty said it was a routine meeting. “Helen Zille was always going to have a routine private meeting with the caucus in Tshwane.

“In that meeting, of course, questions relating to the whole situation would come up. However, I think Helen Zille would be the best person to speak on this matter,” he said.

Moriarty said the real contents of such a report would be known to Zille but pretty much most of what has been reported about the contents of the report may not even be true.

This follows reports that no conclusive evidence of the alleged sexual act was found, although Mokgalapa faced charges of breach of party codes for discussing other members with his junior.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said whether or not there was conclusive evidence in the tape that Mokgalapa had sex, he was still guilty of casually discussing firing government officials with the MMC.

“This is the party that said where they govern they are clean and there is no corruption, but they are showing us now that they are not a democratic party but a group of individuals hungry for power.

“They are failing to hold one of their own accountable. In fact, when the story came out, Mokgalapa never denied that it was him on the tape. He just said people were trying to use the tape to extort a bribe from him.

“The DA lost metros because they are busy trying to play games and they are going to lose Tshwane too,” said Maepa.

Mokgalapa was placed on special leave last year in November but every month he earned a salary of R120000. The council rejected Mokgalapa’s request for leave but the party gave it to him and appointed someone to act as mayor of the metro.

The ANC has not abandoned efforts to oust Mokgalapa, Maepa added.

Pretoria News