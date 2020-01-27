Working in partnership with the City of Tshwane’s Centurion lake rehabilitation task team, members of the Hennops revival project challenged the corporate sector to put on its gloves and gear up to clean the river.
They said they knew that a lot of the filth and sewage in the river came from Joburg. However, they understood that while all involved were holding talks to curb this problem, rubbish should not be allowed to stink up Centurion.
They meet every two weeks in the car park of the Protea Hotel and switch to gumboots to clean up the banks of the river.
Directors of the project, Tarryn Johnston and James Barnes, said it would be great if business could help with sponsorship; each bag collected could be sponsored for just R10.