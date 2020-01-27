Hennops clean-up: plea for business aid









A VOLUNTEER removes volumes of litter from the Hennops River in Centurion in an attempt to restore it to its former glory. The clean up was organised by the Hennops revival project. A call has been made for businesses in the area to assist with the campaign. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Volunteers cleaning up the Hennops River in Centurion have called on businesses to lend a helping hand in the battle to restore the facility to its glory days. Working in partnership with the City of Tshwane’s Centurion lake rehabilitation task team, members of the Hennops revival project challenged the corporate sector to put on its gloves and gear up to clean the river. They said they knew that a lot of the filth and sewage in the river came from Joburg. However, they understood that while all involved were holding talks to curb this problem, rubbish should not be allowed to stink up Centurion. They meet every two weeks in the car park of the Protea Hotel and switch to gumboots to clean up the banks of the river. Directors of the project, Tarryn Johnston and James Barnes, said it would be great if business could help with sponsorship; each bag collected could be sponsored for just R10.

The money could be used to buy food and drinks for some of the homeless people who’ve been helping with the clean-up since it started in November last year.

Johnston and Barnes are very passionate about the project and have converted many naysayers to join them.

Barnes even celebrated the seventh anniversary of his marriage on the edges of the river near Protea Hotel. “We had a priest come and bless our marriage right here, and it’s all because we know how beautiful this place used to be many years ago.

“We grew up around here and this used to be a place where we played, but over the years it became bad. We believe one day it will be saved,” said Barnes.

Lutske Newton from the office of acting mayor Abel Tau who's co-ordinator for the Centurion Lake rehabilitation task team, said the City of Tshwane was on board and willing to end this problem.

“We’ve written to Minister of Human Settlements Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu asking for a meeting with Joburg and Ekurhuleni as well as Madibeng.

“This river affects these municipalities and we want everyone to come together so we can draw up one plan to deal with this problem. We’ve asked that other important departments also be involved so that we leave no loose ends when we come up with a solution.

“We know the sources of the problem and want to focus there and not just clean here while sewage is flowing into the water somewhere up the river,” said Newton.

The volunteers are hoping that with the help of the corporate sector, five teams of 20 people could be formed to clean around the river on a daily basis. This would mean restaurants would not have to worry about bad smell coming from the river, they said.

Pretoria News