Henry Bantjez Live Webinar: How can corporates pivot during a crisis?

Pretoria - As the Covid-19 pandemic makes its mark through the different sectors of society and everyone is finding a way to manoeuvre their way around the effects, so do corporate executives need coaching. As such, the Pretoria News brings corporate psychology coach Henry Bantjez in a Live Webinar this Friday to give advice on how to get things right. Bantjez will answer questions about the new normal and how companies need to take into account the significance of urgent change management and innovation interventions. “Many could be going back to the office, but the pandemic and the change it demands have not vanished.” He said as people went back to work, managers and their next level leaders had to undergo coaching on how to pivot during a crisis, if they were ready to spot the opportunities.

Bantjez said: “Companies around the globe, who are getting ready now for later rather than yearning for a recovery, are inspiring innovation and coaching their front-runners on how to step-up. Business is managed, not cured.”

During the hour-long webinar, starting at 11am Live on Pretoria News Facebook Page, he will touch on the pertinent topic of pivoting during a crisis.

Consumers have already adopted an attitude of low- or no-contact products and services, like food delivery versus grocery shopping.

“This means that if your company’s products or operations don’t change, your clients and consumers will move to a competitor who has changed.”

Amazon's shares were trading at an all-time high since the outbreak of the pandemic and its chief executive Jeff Bezos says its success has been attributed to an attitude of customer-led innovation focus.

“Amazon is giving the new consumer what they want,” he said. These products delivered in non-touch environments like sidewalk robots and using drones for deliveries under 5kg, and the use of Amazon-Go, a non-human interaction grocery checkout experience.

Starbucks China's chief executive Belinda Wong, after introducing the Contactless Starbucks Experience, had to completely reset her thinking, concentrating on protecting the safety of Starbucks partners and customers.

Another example forming the basis for his talk will be Nike’s advert: “Play inside, play for the world”.

“It is emotive. It is real. It captures humanity. It communicates that Nike gets it. We are all nervous. Reminding us of fear doesn’t inspire us. Nike has shifted their messaging to talk about how they are going to help us come out of this.”

He said both owners and consumers had already formed new habits, and would increasingly become loyal to brands that created a feeling of trust, cleanliness, low-risk and safety.

Bantjez added: “It is now imperative to offer your executives coaching on how to lead their teams into readiness for a state of no- or newest normal, and create products and services that the new consumer needs in a low-touch economy.”

