Prominent delegates, artists, actors and poets at the first Inaugural Heritage Expo Media Launch at Freedom Park, Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Moyo

Pretoria - The inaugural Heritage Expo was launched at Freedom Park yesterday. Themed “Unlocking The Wealth In Our Heritage", the event was attended by Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela.

Poets, authors, artists, actors, designers and other role players in the arts and culture industry got together to support the launch.

Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority board chairperson Victor Ramathesele said everyone should remember their culture, roots and ways not only on Heritage Day, but every day. He said a diverse heritage made South Africans who they were.

“This expo will be a platform to showcase and celebrate the vast wealth of South African heritage - and we want to create pride in it.

“We will support stakeholders and students so that they can get involved in skills programmes, learnerships, internships, work-integrated learning and other avenues that are available in the sector,” Ramathesele said.

He said it was an opportunity to expose pupils to the vast opportunities in the sector.

“We want them to know that there are many careers to pursue in arts and culture so that they can help us grow the proudly South African brand.”

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Cassel Mathale encouraged the youth to make use of the opportunities available to them as there were funds to assist those who want to start their own businesses.

The Heritage Expo at Freedom Park on April 4 will enable those studying for careers within the heritage sector to showcase their work, representing different elements of South Africa’s heritage.

Pretoria News