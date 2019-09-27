WHILE the country continues to commemorate Heritage Month, several facilities worthy of preservation in Mamelodi remain a shadow of their former selves. Chief among these is the Solomon Mahlangu Square, with its imposing bronze statue of the late Struggle icon mounted on a large pedestal in the centre of a circular paved area. In recent weeks, visitors to the site have been witness to the dreadful state the national monument is in. Surrounding fences have been stripped and litter is scattered everywhere. There is broken glass and decaying fruit strewn about, while the stench of urine and human faeces hangs over the site.

All in all, the monument is in a state of utter dilapidation, disrepair and degradation.

And although not a heritage site, the iconic HM Pitje Stadium has been reduced to a drug den.

What was once the home of Mamelodi Sundowns is in sorry state and has become a hiding spot for criminals, a fishing spot for metal recyclers and a pot of gold for cable thieves.

The stadium remains non-compliant with safety and construction regulations and, as such, no occupational certificates have been issued since millions were pumped towards its refurbishment since 2006 by the City of Tshwane and provincial government.

A stone’s throw away is the Ribeiro compound were Dr Fabian Defu Ribeiro and Florence Bárbara Mathe lived.

In 1961, Ribeiro opened a new practice in Mamelodi, where he worked until his death on December 1, 1986.

From the late 1960s up to the 1980s, the Ribeiros held anti-apartheid meetings, raised funds for many people in exile and documented the torture of apartheid victims for the international media.

But their once prominent house has been burnt down, with only a portion still functional.

The are overgrown trees and weeds around the property with a dilapidated wall visible from the street.

Family of the Ribeiros have since opened a small internet café which is not a true reflection of the selfless lives the Ribeiros lived.

And if that’s not enough, there are the iconic Mamelodi Rondavels and the Heritage Centre in Mamelodi West D6 Section is a miserable sight.

It burnt down last year and was never restored; instead it was allowed to fall into further ruin.

The 1940s thatch-roofed rondavels were once a college where Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was schooled.

Community leader Joe Mogase said he believed the neglect in Mamelodi was a direct reflection of what the government and City of Tshwane thought of people in the townships.

“Monuments in the CBD such as the Paul Kruger Square and all the other historical buildings are well protected and in tip top shape.”

In the same breath, Mogase advised residents to take pride in their communities.

“Look, things like the stealing of metal fences and pollution we can’t blame the government for.

“But we need to bring a sense of pride back,” he said. “If the Ribeiro house was a museum and in fine shape, children would be inquisitive about it and thus learn more about the history of the Ribeiros.”

Mogase said it pained him that the house which did a lot to bring liberation to the country was in a shambles.

Of the rondavels, Mogase said: “Basically Mamelodi was hanging on a thread with regards to heritage sites and that thread was the rondavels. What did Mamelodi do to deserve such neglect?”

Last year, MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Randall Williams said that the previous ANC-led administration had spent close to R22million on to renovation, but now there was nothing to show for it.