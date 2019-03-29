THE new council chamber at Tshwane House. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The new state-of-the-art council chamber at Tshwane House finally hosted it first sitting yesterday, almost two years since the official opening of the R2 billion municipal headquarters. The mood among councillors was relatively peaceful with no unnecessary interjections or altercations.

The spacious auditorium is fitted with tip-up seats and built-in wooden tables.

However, the seating designs made it very difficult for councillors to stand when they had to address the House.

Speaker Katlego Mathebe noted the seating challenges and made an exception to the rule dictating that councillors must stand when speaking. For the rest of the sitting, councillors spoke while seated.

The new working environment presented challenges to more than 200 councillors, who were still learning how to use the audio devices.

The venue has a hi-tech system, which could not be used because some councillors still needed training for it.

Compared with the old council chamber at Sammy Marks Square, the new facility at Tshwane House, on the corner of Madiba and Lillian Ngoyi streets, boasts a modern look and uses energy-saving lighting.

The downside of the chamber is the media gallery, which is not at all user friendly. Journalists inside the media centre can see councillors only through glass, which makes it difficult for photographers to take pictures.

Yesterday, journalists were asked to use the public gallery, which also failed to provide a conducive working space. There were only two plugs where people could charge their laptops and other electronic devices.

Tiyiselani Babane, the strategic executive in the office of the Speaker, previously said the delay in the relocation of council events to Tshwane House was because the venue lacked conference equipment such as microphones and wi-fi facilities.

The contractor who built the headquarters did not install conference equipment because they were not part of the contract.

Tshwane House was built on the site of Munitoria, the municipal headquarters for many years, which was destroyed by fire in 1997.

Pretoria News