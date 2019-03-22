File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has hailed as victory for the community, the court interdict against Centurion business people, who illegally built multiple buildings without approval in Eldoraigne. The City took up the matter with the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, after it made unsuccessful efforts to compel property owners to comply with its by-laws.

This week, the municipality obtained a court interdict, which effectively prohibited owners from building.

Owners Karim Mehmood Sultan Haji Abdul and Karim Mariam Bibi Haji Abdul were found in the wrong for displaying a signage with a message that people must look forward for a “free housing scheme”.

The court ordered them to remove the signage and never display it again. They were also barred from erecting a structure without permission from the municipality.

Mokgalapa said: “The judgment of the High Court in the case of a property owner, who contravened the municipal by-laws by erecting an illegal structure and illegal signage on a Centurion property, is a victory for the residents of Eldoraigne.”

He said the duo were further ordered to demolish all shacks illegally erected on the property. The deadline given was 6pm on Monday.

But yesterday, there were still two structures on the property, but the signage had been removed.

The yard was full of bricks and recyclable materials, next to concrete slabs.

Mokgalapa said: “The City approached the court after a complaint was registered on January 20, that an illegal erection of a building was in progress at the property.”

Residents of Eldograine expressed concern that the building of multiple properties had been done without consultation with them.

Builders were accused of failing to consult or advertise in the local newspaper before the construction took place.

Pretoria News