Pretoria - The North Gauteng High, Pretoria, on Friday set aside resolutions by the Tshwane council to remove Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe from their positions.
The DA had sought an urgent interdict to set aside the implementation of council's resolutions taken during a special council sitting on Thursday afternoon.
The court didn't hear the merits of the application, which are scheduled to be heard on December 17.
Both Mokgalapa and Mathebe were removed during the special council sitting which was convened amid chaos. The chaos erupted when ANC and EFF councillors blocked the acting Speaker Zweli Khumalo from taking over from Mathebe, who had recused herself from the sitting, citing a conflict of interest.
The motion of no confidence was against her, and she believed she could not preside over the sitting herself as she was conflicted.