SAAF pilots put on an impressive display to welcome newly inaugurated President Cyril Ramaphosa, the new commander-in-chief of the defence force. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - An expression of hope for a better future, cultural dances, songs and recitation of poems. This was the mood at Filadelfia Secondary School in Soshanguve, the presidential inauguration public site. Learners at the special school were joined by a few government officials and residents to watch the occasion on a big screen.

They converged inside a hall for the event, which also served as the commemoration of Africa Day to mark the birth of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963. The OAU is the forerunner of what is now the African Union.

Lydia Makhubela, a history teacher, expressed gratitude to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) for identifying the school as a public viewing venue.

“I am very thankful that our kids have been given this opportunity, given the fact that they wouldn’t be able to go to the stadium (Loftus Versfeld). They would need to get transport to take them there and we don’t have transport all our buses are broken.”

Commenting on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech, she said: “It means that when my learners are finished whatever they will be studying, they will have jobs. The most important thing I took from the speech is that there will be more jobs for the kids.”

She said that as the day coincided with Africa Day, it should give people an opportunity to reflect on “a diverse country and that we need to embrace each other and love one another and be proud of what we are as Africans”.

A journalism student at Tshwane University of Technology, Lindiwe Nkosi, said: “We learnt a lot from the president that he will bring about more changes. I believe that whatever he said, he will make it a success and he will deliver.”

An actor in the movie Matwetwe, Tebatso Mashishi, applauded the GCIS for thinking about people who were underprivileged. “It is a very good initiative to help kids connect with what is happening in the country, so that they should know who is in power and that the decisions made by government affect them as well,” he said.

GCIS acting chief director Moepeng Tshwane was happy that the event went off smoothly.

“I was encouraged to see that learners were excited to form part of this august occasion in our country.”

She said the government should strengthen relationships with the school and include learners in all the government programmes.

“The disability sector feels marginalised, and as the GCIS, we are reaching out to them.

“They should also be privy to the policies of the government.”

She said the event resulted in a heartwarming atmosphere in the country: “It is the dawn of a new era. Everybody had a sense of belonging, and that was evident in the visuals we watched.”

Pretoria News