Pretoria - Yesterday I accepted an invitation to meet informally with the quiz team from the Pretoria Chinese School, winners of the Pretoria regional finals of the High School Quiz. Pretoria News joined the quiz last year and the same team of Refilwe Mashiane, Tshegofatso Lefoko, Thando Sibanyoni and Motlhabe Kgwengwenyane from the Pretoria Chinese School competed.

As we chatted about stories currently making news, I was impressed by the knowledge of these four teenagers, who admitted that thanks to the quiz, they now read and follow the news much more closely, and have vastly improved their general knowledge.

That the quiz could achieve this reminded me of the call by Josephine Buys of the Publisher Research Council for the media industry to join the campaign to promote literacy in South Africa.

This ties in with the president’s call for every child in South Africa to be able to read for meaning by the age of 10 so as to enhance their educational progress through school and into the workplace.

Buys doesn’t believe that government can achieve this goal on its own, and wants everyone - including the media industry, business, and civil society - to get involved and support literacy learning.

Even in this digital age, we at newspapers believe in the power of the written word and the importance of reading and comprehension in making sense of our fast-changing world.

We see the High School Quiz - an initiative which has already received international recognition from our media industry peers - as a way of encouraging literacy, and we look forward to the final next week when two Pretoria teams meet finalists from Joburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Questions for the final are drawn from reports that have been published on the IOL website and will be in the same categories as previous rounds, namely current affairs, politics, sport, business and entertainment.

To the team from Pretoria Chinese School and Pretoria Boys High who will be representing Pretoria News, I wish you all the best in your final preparations and urge you to keep reading.

