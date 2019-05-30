MASON MTSHATSHELI, Oratile Kekana, Livhuwani Mphephu and Thato Nkadimeng of Tshwane College will be taking part in the Pretoria News High School Quiz 2019 in partnership with IIE Varsity College. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Tshwane College High School team for the High School Quiz is hard at work, planning for the upcoming competition. The team members said yesterday it was an exciting moment for them as they had entered the competition for first time entrants. Despite this, they said they were ready and had their eyes on the prize.

The school will be represented by eight Grade 12 learners, at a later stage to be divided into two teams.

And while they currently did not have a coach to assist in their preparations, that did not count as a discouragement to them.

Principal Lawrence Gondo said: “This is going to be an exciting thing for the learners. I’m happy for them and I hope for a win.”

Mphephu Livhuwani, 20, in Grade 12, said: “This is a great learning opportunity; learning how to do things differently and how other people do things.

“If we win I will put my share of the money to good use, like invest it towards my varsity studies.”

The High School Quiz competition is brought to learners and the community across the country by Independent Media’s Pretoria News, Star, Cape Argus, and the Daily News in partnership with the IIE Varsity College. The competition will consist of different schools, from Grades 9 to 12, and for Pretoria the quiz challenge will based on content from the Pretoria News’s different sections.

One of the participants, Lehlohonolo Shika, 20, also in Grade 12, said: “I find the challenge a great opportunity to increase my knowledge on things that I’m unaware of. I’m actually interested in the political section since I find interest in politics generally.”

The prize is R20000 to the winning team, R2000 to each team member and also the educator or coach.

The questions will include entertainment, current affairs, politics, sports, business, and general news.

To register, go to www.hsquiz.co.za and visit the High Schools Quiz page on Facebook.

The closing date is June 21.

