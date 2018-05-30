Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, centre, at Freedom Park with the task team that conducted research on History. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - History was etched in the academic sphere today when Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga released a ministerial report that stated that History could be a compulsory subject in schools from 2023.





In 2015 a ministerial task team appointed to conduct a comparative case study in 13 counties has released its findings. The team has made a number of recommendations towards the teaching of history in the country’s classrooms.





Key recommendations that were made were Life Orientation to remain a compulsory subject until grade 9, from grades 10,11,12 History will replace it.

Another recommendation was the national time of four hours per week for teaching History in grades 10-12 must be maintained.





Also, the final year two exam papers must focus on African History (paper 1) and on History of the wider world including Europe or vise versa (paper 2).





Currently, pupils take history to grade 9 and are permitted to drop it in grade 10.





Motshekga said the report will be presented to a Heads of Education Department's Committee Meeting, Council of Education Ministers, the Basic Education Portfolio Committee in the National Assembly, and the Select Committee for Education and Recreation in the National Council of Provinces for further consultation and input.

In addition, public consultations will be held and comment sought from society at large





“The History curriculum must include the last bid attempt at the decolonisation of the African mind. We must without any apology remove the vestiges apartheid’s sanitised version of History. We must do so, without airbrushing the actual story and multiple interpretations of the apartheid past – neither must we glorify the story of the liberation movements, presenting themselves as an equivalent of moral virtue,” she said.





The plan has been criticised in some quarters‚ with some fearing that history will be abused as a political propaganda tool‚ as in Zimbabwe‚ where the history syllabus in government schools is reportedly biased in favour of the ruling Zanu-PF.