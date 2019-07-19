SOME of SA’S finest as they appear in the cast of political drama, The Republic. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The new gripping TV drama titled The Republic has thrust Pretoria into the spotlight for all the right reasons. When it premiered two weeks ago, viewers were introduced to South Africa's first democratically elected female president Lufuno Mulaudzi, portrayed by veteran actress Florence Masebe.

The president was kidnapped by rebels in Soshanguve while addressing residents.

The rebels, called Dogs of Soshanguve, then demanded a ransom of up to R1.2million for her release.

The story is set in present-day SA when Kgalema Motlanthe's presidential term ended. He was replaced by Hendrik Mbuli, whose presidency was riddled with corruption and looting of state funds.

Mbuli is fired from government making way for the party's secretary Mulaudzi.

She spends two years fighting corruption and prosecuting those who benefited from Mbuli's presidency - including the former president.

The drama airs every Sunday on Mzansi Magic at 8pm. The complex yet riveting storyline is not the only thing that has Mzansi mind-blown, but the local talent that forms part of the cast.

Soshanguve-born actor Warren Masemola stars as Thabang Manaka, a fallen hero trying to make amends for his past mistakes, while Masasa Mbangeni, the president's spokesperson who is kidnapped together with Mulaudzi, plays the role of his wife Bridget Manaka, a posh young woman from a rich family in Soshanguve.

The two are taken into the township by the rebels and hidden in one shack and then another, while negotiations continued at the Union Buildings, where officials bickered on whether to give in to the rebels’ demands or refuse to entertain them.

Another local and big talent to look out for is gospel star and veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi, who is at the forefront of the rebel movement.

He runs between the captured pair and talks to the Union Buildings, making it clear they will not budge.

Other seasoned actors and firm favourites include Hlomla Dandala and Siyabonga Thwala.

