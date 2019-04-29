File picture: Dumisani Sibeko.

Pretoria - The taxi industry wants government to hold accountable all stakeholders who were involved in converting Toyota Quantum panel vans into “coffins on wheels”. President of the South African National Taxi Council Philip Taaibosch said the industry welcomed the government's decision to take the panel vans converted illegally into taxis off the roads.

Taaibosch was speaking after Minister of Transport Dr Blade Nzimande announced a Revised Taxi Recapitalisation Programme that resumed in March.

He said taxi operators were required to scrap their Toyota Quantum panel vans for R124000, but it seemed dealers, manufacturers and banks that financed them were not held responsible for putting them on the road.

Taaibosch said the government needed to bring together all stakeholders and engage everyone because it was not taxi drivers and taxi bosses who welded seats into the panel vans so that they could transport passengers.

“There is this impression created that taxi operators fiddled with these vehicles, but they didn't. They went to a dealer; they went to a manufacturer and bought these vehicles. A bank then financed these vehicles.

“So it cannot be right that the government comes and say we will give you R124000 while some of these operators have long paid for these vehicles.

“We need to ensure that the manufacturers, dealerships and banks are also held accountable because they knew when they were selling these vehicles that these vehicles were not built according to specifications.”

Taaibosch said he liked Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s proposal that the Transport Department call all stakeholders to sit down and come up with remedial action.

“The remedial action for me is for everybody to come to the party and put something on the table to lessen the pressure on taxi operators. I am saying the banks cannot get off scot-free, the manufacturers cannot get off scot-free, and the dealerships cannot get off scot-free. That’s the decision we have taken as a taxi industry.

“We are saying we need to engage and come up with answers or the taxi industry will have to fight and find remedial action in the courts. I believe that not a single taxi operator has ever built a vehicle or converted a vehicle.”

Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said it was not correct that the department was not engaging all stakeholders. He said they were in fact making implementations based on the remedial recommendation of the public protector's report.

“Government is in fact engaging all stakeholder but, like the minister emphasised, it will be the taxi operators who will be found driving the taxis on the roads illegally after they have been given ample time to remove them. The public protector’s report clearly states out recommendations for all parties involved.”

The panel vans are designed to carry goods, and are cheaper than the normal Toyota Quantum designed to carry 16 passengers.

