Holding Court: Hard times for families split by lockdown

Pretoria - Like many South Africans this past week, I felt the anticipation of the easing of the lockdown - there was just something in the air and I looked forward to Friday. But on Saturday a briefing by ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ebrahim Patel left me a bit confused as to what we can expect. There were heated discussions on our community WhatsApp group about exercising and recycling - two issues which seem very dear to them. I must confess that I, too, hoped that come Friday, I may be able to walk my dogs again. But as I was pondering over these possible little indulgences, I was distracted by a message on my phone. It was yet another reader enquiring how she could go about accessing the R350 grant promised by the government to those who had no income and did not receive social grants.

I have been inundated with these enquiries - as well as (some) from desperate parents who needed to fetch a child in another province.

These are the real issues and I felt ashamed for fleetingly indulging in my own discomforts.

While we are still waiting for the government to streamline access to the R350 grant, regulations regarding the movement of children have meanwhile been slightly relaxed.

As things stand, children may travel between the homes of divorced or separated parents. But there must be a court order in place, of which the parents or caregivers must have a certified copy, before the children may be moved. In the case of a parenting plan, this must be signed by the family advocate before children are transported between homes. But there is still no movement of children allowed across provinces - an issue which seems to affect many.

In some recent cases the courts gave the green light for children to be moved. One such case was when the Western Cape High Court allowed two children from divorced parents to travel from Bloemfontein to Cape Town.

The young children were visiting their grandparents in Bloemfontein before the lockdown. The elderly grandparents feared that the children would be at risk due to the coronavirus if they remained with them, apart from the fact that they also battled to take care of them.

On Friday, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, granted a father permission to fetch his 7-year-old son from his wife in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

The Pretoria businessman told the court he and his wife were separated and their son was living with him. He was visiting his mother before the lockdown was announced, but as it was anticipated to only be for three weeks, they decided the child would remain with his mother.

The father said as things stood, it was unclear how long the lockdown would last and he needed his son to return to Pretoria to prepare for the possible opening of schools soon.

While these and other parents have managed to convince the courts to rule in their favour, taking the legal route is costly.

It is heartbreaking that those who cannot afford it, have to suffer, as I was reminded in yet another of such emails I received recently from a parent.

The mother of a 6-year-old said she and the child travelled from Durban to visit her ailing father in Port Elizabeth. The woman had to return home for work and she planned on fetching her daughter later. But that night the president announced the lockdown.

The mother asked my advice as she could not afford the legal route. She ended her letter by saying “I just want my baby home. That’s all.” And I have no idea what to reply to her.

