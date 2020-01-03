Home Affairs extends pre-school opening hours









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - If you have unfinished business with the Department of Home Affairs, this is the time to get it done. Home Affairs offices countrywide will be open from 8am until 7pm every weekday until next Friday, January 10. Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is to meet the increasing demands for services during the period before schools reopen. Qoza says the extended hours will run until January 10 with staff working around the clock to ensure the demands of the people are met. “We are doing this to try to assist people who may want to come in to apply for either birth certificates or smart ID cards,” said Qoza.

The department said it was also concerned about the number of uncollected smart identity documents (ID) at its offices.

Qoza said there was a backlog of 400 000 smart IDs waiting to be collected by individuals.

“We are worried about it. If you don’t have an ID, your life becomes complicated in the sense that your ability to transact either with the state or other people is limited because you don’t have that (vital) document.”

He said it was imperative for all South Africans to upgrade to the smart ID cards. This would minimise fraud and corruption activities associated with the green bar-coded ID.

“These smart cards can’t be used by any other person except the owner.”

He also urged community members to ensure that no child is without a birth certificate.

“By law, parents must register a child within 30 days after birth. Those who do not have parental rights but want to apply for birth certificates must first approach Legal Aid and obtain a court order authorising them to do so. This service is free of charge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department had annulled over 1000 fraudulent marriages last financial year alone.

South Africa has three laws that govern its marriage legislation and Motsoaledi is working with various sectors of society to ensure a new policy is formulated, which does not only protect citizens but also doesn’t discriminate against various groups.

“So, this has resulted in some disparities in some instances, even confusion as to which type of marriage can be legally recognised or not.”

Motsoaledi said of the over 2000 fraudulent marriages reported to the department since April last year, only about 400 were found to be legitimate.

“We found1150 were indeed fraudulent and we did annul them.”

Motsoaledi said the government was working to finalise this new marriage policy, which would be taken to Parliament next year after an extensive consultation process.

Pretoria News