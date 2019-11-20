MEMBERS of the SAPS descended on the UN High Commissioner for Refugees premises in Brooklyn on Friday to remove about 500 foreign nationals who had been camping there. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Home Affairs portfolio committee chairperson Bongani Bongo yesterday condemned in the strongest terms the violence of refugees at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town and the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pretoria. He said the acts of violence against the police and the clergy undermined the refugees’ plight and violated the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol that placed an obligation on them to abide by the laws and regulations of the country in which they sought asylum.

“The acts of violence undermined the goodwill that has prevailed towards the refugees in the country,” Bongo said.

“While we acknowledge the concerns that the refugees are highlighting, the forceful turn of events diminishes the work that ensures refugees are treated in accordance with internationally recognised legal standards.”

The committee said it had several discussions with the UN and the Department of Home Affairs during the fifth parliamentary term to find solutions to challenges that refugees in South Africa faced.