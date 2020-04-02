Homeless at Pretoria West Rugby Stadium complain about poor quality blankets

Pretoria - Homeless people accommodated at the Pretoria West Rugby Stadium during the national lockdown told acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi they were being given blankets of a poor quality. They also said they were denied access to their chronic medication and were generally concerned about how their lives would be after the lockdown. Lesufi was at the stadium yesterday with Pretoria administrator Mpho Nawa and social activist Yusuf Abramjee. They provided the 400 people with dignity packs containing toiletries. They listened to complains about the blankets, which the homeless said made them cough relentlessly throughout the night. Describing them as prison blankets, the group said they caused more harm than good. “These are blankets used in prison. They are cheap, fluff-filled and dangerous to our lungs,” said a homeless man who suffers from asthma. They complained that the blankets triggered shortness of breath, chest pains or coughing and wheezing.

“This is an open prison. If you don’t get Covid-19 here, you will probably end up with TB,” said another.

Others complained about being denied access to fetch their chronic medication from clinics. Most said they suffered from hypertension, diabetes and TB, and needed chronic medication.

They want to be issued with permits to fetch their medication.

“They should just let us go to a clinic here in Danville, otherwise we will die here,” said Thabo Kgopane.

And while others said they took each day as it came, most were worried about how life was going to be after the lockdown.

Lesufi admitted that they had underestimated the number of people living on the streets and said resources were slim. “We will have to go back to the drawing board and see how we can provide for the many homeless people at the shelters,” he said.

He also promised to look into the quality of the blankets and provide mobile clinics for those who needed chronic medication. “That is why we are here to listen to their pleas and find a way to remedy them,” he said.

Lesufi said they wanted to use the lockdown to help homeless people in Pretoria and to develop a “soft skills” approach.

He said one key project they needed to accelerate was to reconnect the homeless with their families - “Just to understand why they left home and bring professionals who will interview them and ensure that where possible they can reconnect them with their families.

“That’s very, very key,” he said.

The second key thing, Lesufi said, was to teach them, especially drug users, a soft skill to kick the habit.

“This is, of course, beyond the 21 days we need to assist them beyond this because what is going to happen to them? It’s back to the streets and back to the drugs,” he said.

He said development of skills may involve driving a forklift or plumbing, and many others were on the agenda.

“You don’t need three years to drive a forklift or to be a plumber. They should have a skill so they can be independent,” he said.

More than 2100 homeless people were taken to the Caledonian Stadium when the lockdown started. They were then dispersed to various sites across the city.

Now only 500 drug users remain at the stadium, where they will be receiving methadone and possibly be taken to rehab after the lockdown.



