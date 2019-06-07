THE leaders of Pretoria homeless people gather outside an unused government building in Salvokop. They were demanding the keys, so that they could use the building for accommodation. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - It makes no sense to sleep in the streets when the government owns a new building that has been unused for years. This sentiment was expressed by leaders of Pretoria homeless people, who yesterday gathered outside the locked building in Salvokop.

They said it was about time the Department of Public Works and the City of Tshwane gave them keys to the building.

Frustrated and tired of sleeping in dilapidated CBD buildings and cold public parks, the group said they had been approaching various government departments to speak to executives, trying to get the keys to the building.

They said the building was constructed either in 2014 or 2015 after two homelessness shelters for boys were demolished. It is near the R1.4 billion Statistics SA headquarters.

Richard Wildeman said: “We don’t care what the building still lacks; we’ll make it work if something inside is not complete. This building has been unused for about five years.

“Just try to imagine how much money was spent to pay security guards and people who kept the yard clean all this time.”

Wildeman chairs the New Hope organisation, made up of CBD homeless people who wanted to have one organisation where the homeless could speak for themselves instead of NPOs.

“There are a lot of companies and people who want to help us with important things like mattresses and equipment to get back on our feet but they worry about where are we going to put those things. Many of us sleep in places like Burgers Park. We are not drug addicts or hopeless homeless people.

“There are hundreds of us decent homeless people in Pretoria. We are homeless simply because we can’t find good work or we have no family or we stay too far from our homes while we make little money from piece jobs.”

Tebogo Mpufane, of one of the homeless people organisations, said a lot of people and organisations that deal with homelessness would have loved for this building to be opened to the homeless because the city simply did not have enough shelters.

“When this building was built, we thought it would cater for the homeless since two homeless shelters were demolished where Stats SA was built. Eventually, we heard that public works was actually planning to use the building for commercial reasons. I think it would make a great transition homelessness shelter.”

According to the city’s group head of the community and social development department, Tich Nekhoe, Tshwane would love to put an NPO in the building to serve the homeless. However, Nekhoe said the building was still in the hands of Public Works.

Leader of the Inner City Regeneration Team, Nava Pillay, said he also heard about the homeless wanting to use the building.

He said his team was trying to get more information about this from the department.

Pillay’s team is also responsible to deal with the homelessness issue in the capital city.

Pretoria News