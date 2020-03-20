Homeless Drive launch to go ahead in Soshanguve

Pretoria - Despite the Covid-19 spread, the Generational Hobo Homeless Drive launch is going ahead tomorrow at Soshanguve Block T ground. Founder Percy Sleash SA said he decided to proceed with the event and would stick to the government’s principle of no more than 100 people in attendance. “I decided to continue with the launch because as a non-profit organisation, we relied on donations from different stakeholders to organise this event, and they have already paid,” said the SMU FM breakfast show host, real name Isaac Percy Mabasa. He said following the declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic as a national disaster, he had roped in a health professional to teach those attending the event about hygiene. Hand sanitisers would also be available, he added. Mabasa also pleaded for more donations of blankets, clothes, shoes and food etc. The theme song for the campaign by vocalist Candice T would also be performed in public for the first time at the launch.

Candice T teamed up vocalist Leon Lee and Mabasa on the emotional song, titled Nhlolele.

The song, which was released last Friday, was performed at Zonderwater Correctional Services recently, where it was well-received.

“Through the launch, I will be seeking to inform the public that there is an initiative aimed at helping homeless people. We are also bringing in Lithapo actor Thabo Malema, motivational speaker MoAfrica Wa Maila, Ward 25 councillor Phumzile Hlatshwayo, Love Life, Da Klan Foundation and others."

The event starts at 10am and will continue until 6pm.

The campaign would also benefit from a music festival aimed at helping upcoming artists, and which is scheduled for June 16.

Mabasa said the idea dawned on him after he featured in a role as a “hobo” on SABC 1 soapie Generations: The Legacy towards the end of last year.

“Well, after the episode in which I featured was aired, a lot of people were touched out there. Its popularity left me thinking about the real hobo who is vulnerable to all sorts of conditions, but has no one to turn to for help. The initiative was conceived with this in mind. The support has been amazing and overwhelming.”

