Pretoria - Where to now for the capital city’s homeless population living in fear following the killing of five men in parks, a bus shelter and the pavements of the Sunnyside/Muckleneuk area. The killings have put the spotlight on people sleeping on the streets in urban centres like Tshwane and the challenges they face, but it is an issue that is often misunderstood and misrepresented, said Wayne Renkin of the Tshwane Leadership Foundation (TLF).

In South Africa there are an estimated 7.5 million people without access to adequate housing. The majority live in informal settlements on the peripheries of urban areas, but there is also a growing number of people who for various reasons opt to live on the streets.

The HSRC has estimated that at least 200000 if not more people could be living like this, with no structure for protection. There are insufficient shelters available for the number of people sleeping on city streets, nor are they necessarily in the areas of greatest need.

The vulnerability of the street homeless has been highlighted with the murders in Pretoria since the beginning of June, and while a special task team has been established to investigate, those on the streets say they live in fear of why they are being targeted and when the next attack from a man dubbed the “ghost” may be.

The homeless of the city are sticking together in groups, taking turns for one to serve as a watch while others sleep.

Magnolia Dell, the area where two bodies were found, was particularly quiet yesterday. Where in the past families may enjoy winter picnics in the park, at midday there were only a few individuals sitting or lying on the lawns.

TLF is hosting a special media workshop on understanding street homelessness on July 1 at the University of Pretoria. Among topics are the misunderstandings and stereotypes about homelessness, the different faces of it and its effects, trends in Tshwane and opportunities to address the issue. - Staff Reporter

