Tomasz Kozłowski and Agnieszka Jędrzak with some of the educational publications of the Institute of National Remembrance in Warsaw, Poland.

How does one acknowledge, investigate and ensure that history is recalled and honoured for generations to come? Museums are one way, but Poland has gone further in creating an Institute of National Remembrance (IPN).

Remembering what happened in Poland and to its people in the context of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of war and the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising is an important project of the IPN.

This period sees a number of significant anniversaries linked to World War 2 history, and Poland in particular, with September 1 having marked the official start of World War 2 - the day on which in 1939 Hitler invaded Poland. There have been events in Poland and other countries and this weekend, here in South Africa, there’s another important commemoration linked to the Warsaw Uprising: a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Flights during which Allied airmen, including South African pilots, were involved in dangerous air drops on Warsaw. The losses were high: 41 aircraft were shot down and 263 Allied airmen lost their lives during the missions. Saturday’s ceremony sees a religious service and wreath-laying at the Katyn Memorial in Joburg’s James and Ethel Gray Park.

Agnieszka Jedrzak, head of the IPN Division of International Information and Contacts, and Dr Tomasz Kozowski from the Historical Research Bureau, are among those tasked with the work of remembrance. This includes research, education, commemoration, prosecution of crimes, care for archival legacy remains in order to foster knowledge and understanding of key events and how history shapes identity.

The institute, established in 1998 by an act of Parliament, started its work in 2000. It consists of a number of sections and co-operates internationally with partner institutions. It boasts an extensive archive of 20th century history, with a particular interest in the period from 1917 to 1990, including the period under German occupation during World War 2 and during the communist period.

“Our documentation comes from various sources, state and international archives concerning crimes against the Polish people. We store not only paper files but millions of pictures, audio-visual and microfilm, and hundreds of thousands of scans,” says Jedrzak.

IPN has done thousands of interviews and researched and documented the losses suffered by the Polish nation during WW2 and post-war period.

Within the archive is information on victims of WW2, of Nazi Germany and Soviet repression, and invaluable records from the death camps. While access to information is regulated, this vast resource is available for research, victims, journalists and public institutions.

Historical research includes work being done at the Polish military and other cemeteries, and the IPN has a prosecutorial unit which can institute action for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The work done by the education department is very important as there is a deep realisation of the need to understand the past and commemorate the incredible strife and struggle of the Polish people which comes to the fore during this period.

