Hope flows for Hammanskraal residents









HAMMANSKRAAL residents have been getting water from tankers while the refurbishment of the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant gets under way. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Hammanskraal residents who have been relying on tankers for water have expressed excitement at Tshwane’s R253 million cash injection to refurbish the overworked Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant. Mayor Steven Mokgalapa on Friday officially handed the plant over to contractors to begin the rehabilitation process of the plant, which cleans most of the City’s sewage water. Fears of possible contaminated water saw residents opt to use water brought in trucks instead of the piped water available in their yards. Locals who were fetching water in containers from trucks yesterday said the treatment plant’s rehabilitation was crucial. Most of the residents said they could not wait for the two-year rehabilitation process to start to yield results so they could go back to fetching water in their own yards.

Informal trader Khulufelo Mashigo said he sold bottled water to locals and motorists and that business was good.

Most of his customers were motorists travelling between Pretoria, Temba, Dertig, Mathibestad and Makapan, who did not trust the piped water, he said.

“People love the fact that I sell ‘still’ water that they can trust and consume, because the water here is not very clean.

“If you drink it you’ll have a runny tummy.

“Most of my customers are taxi drivers because they are always on the road.

“With the sun being this hot, business is doing better and some people buy their drinking water from me daily,” he said.

Portia Mabitsela from Babelegi said: “For me, this thing of fetching water with containers is just too much work. I can’t live like this.

“It’s demanding, so I can’t wait until the City says we may now drink the water from the taps and stop sending trucks to give us water.

“The trucks are helping us but waiting for a truck every day has become a job now.

“If there’s no one in the yard and the truck comes and goes, then you’re in trouble. You must then use the little water you have even more sparingly.”

Mokgalapa said the City was looking past just refurbishing the Rooiwal plant. It was committed to expanding the plant, so it could deal with the heavy load of sewage water from the ever-growing City of Tshwane.

He said more and more people were moving to Tshwane, making the need for a bigger treatment plant even more important.

The City would be working with provincial and national governments and other stakeholders to expand the plant, Mokgalapa said. Cost would be in the billions, but was an investment the city and Parliament deemed necessary for the benefit of the people.

Pretoria News