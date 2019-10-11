A group of about 100 people marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings, led by the Kopano Manyano God The Founder Centre for Homelessness.
The centre’s Tebogo Mpufane, who used to live on the streets, said they had gathered to create opportunities for homeless people and make people realise they were worthy of being part of the community.
“We are also celebrating that the homelessness policy has been passed. So this is a celebration/ commemoration/ awareness which is why I say we are here to show solidarity and we are here to remove the vein of ignorance that homeless people are dirty or thieves.”
Tshwane Homelessness Forum representatives said they wanted to give special attention to remembering the individuals who were murdered this year in June in Muckleneuk, to the recently approved Street Homelessness Policy for the City of Tshwane, to the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders in terms of the policy and the re-commitment of all the partners to finding ways out of homelessness.