SMART CHIPWANYA outside the tavern where four men pounced on three women at Plastic View informal settlement. The crime spree left two women dead.

Pretoria - Police were on Thursday night hunting for four men who went on a crime spree in the densely populated Plastic View informal settlement, east of the capital, on Wednesday night, leaving two women dead. SAPS spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said the men were wanted for murder, rape, kidnapping and business robbery.

“The gruesome murders have left the SAPS and the community of Plastic View devastated. It is alleged a group of four unknown males arrived at the shebeen to buy beers. On the premises were three ladies - the owner and two ladies who worked in the shebeen,” said Selepe.

“Shortly after the suspects bought beers, they asked to buy additional beers, but the owner informed them that the place was closed.

“They then insisted on buying more beers.

“The suspects took out a firearm and pointed it at the three ladies. The suspects took money, sexually assaulted one of the victims, and then shot the owner of the shebeen, who was aged 43.”

Selepe said the men then raped one of the shebeen workers and took her away from the premises on foot. “A search which consisted of detectives and the K9 Unit was instituted immediately, but with no success,” said Selepe.

She said that yesterday morning the body of the kidnapped woman, who was aged 38, was discovered by members of the Plastic View community.

“The Tshwane district commissioner, Major-General Daniel Mthombeni, condemns in the strongest terms this horrific act. He further assures the community the police will work around the clock to ensure those responsible are arrested and face the full might of the law,” said Selepe.

Residents of the area said both murdered women had bullet holes in their foreheads. They confirmed that the women had been sex workers at the tavern.

Smart Chipwanya, the uncle of the owner of the tavern, said: “The men spoke Sotho with a pure Lesotho accent. My niece told them she did not have money on her and that all the money was already with her neighbours, but they didn’t believe her and shot her in her thigh.

“They kept on insisting and then shot her again. She then gave them the little money she had, after which they shot her in the forehead. They took one of the women to another room and raped her. They had earlier requested her services as a sex worker and paid her without a fuss.

“After that, they went to another woman who had been selling beers to them the entire evening and forced her to perform oral sex on them. They then took the two women outside, but one of them ran away. She was found dead in the morning.

“We only found this other woman this morning (yesterday) with a bullet hole in her head. The bullet went through her head and left stains of blood. She was also shot in her hand. Some people said they saw condoms near the scene.”

Plastic View informal settlement is named after the shacks residents live in. On several occasions, the place has caught fire and the structures destroyed.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact 0860010111 or 0824444354 anonymously. - Additional reporting: African News Agency (ANA)

