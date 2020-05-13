Hospitals not hot spots for infection - health professionals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Most people did not get tested for Covid-19 because they were of the opinion that they did not have the virus, according to a Stats SA report on the behavioural and health impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA. Of the respondents who suspected they might have been infected by Covid-19, 75.8% did not get tested either. Further to this, health professionals said they believed there was a belief that hospitals and healthcare facilities were high-risk hot spots for infection and needed to be avoided. More than half of the April survey respondents said they did not visit health facilities because they were afraid they would contract the virus. Dr Tshidi Gule from MediSpace Lifestyle Institute, who is treating Covid-19-positive patients in isolation hotels, said: “Myth: I do not need to get tested because I don’t think I have the virus.

“It’s a huge concern that people who suspect they might be infected do not get tested. There has been a massive effort made to make it quicker and easier to test. It is important that citizens take up the opportunity to present themselves for screening, especially in the areas that have been promoted by the public health department, where screening is for free.

“I think that people need to understand that community transmission poses a great threat to the vulnerable, which is a significant portion of the SA population. It is the responsibility of every citizen to present themselves for testing. This is an infectious virus that has the ability to take lives.”

Another myth was that hospitals and clinics were hot spots for infection. In this regard, she said: “The strategy of the Department of Health as well as the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has been very comprehensive in terms of making sure that facilities are safe, accessible and approachable to all members of the public.

“It’s concerning that people refuse to visit health facilities, especially the NICD test labs, because they have been made readily available across all provinces. The perception seems to be that once there is an outbreak, healthcare facilities become the main reservoir of infection because the sick people go there.”

She said it was important to highlight the fact that most Covid-19-positive citizens were sent to isolation facilities, and it was only the cases that required hospitalisation that ended up making use of hospitals.

“Clinics do not house Covid-19 patients, in fact there has been a nationwide memo by the department to say that primary healthcare clinics as well as doctors are encouraged not to see people who are possibly Covid-19-positive.”

She encouraged first conducting telephonic screening. “Tele-medicine has been introduced to the country to facilitate a safer model of screening. Patients are then referred to the appropriate testing facilities and when necessary, are referred to the proper isolation facility or hospital, depending on the severity of their condition.”

The report found that it was vital for citizens to understand that hospitals were still serving primarily as care facilities for patients showing complications, which as can be seen from the stats, was still a very small number. Most of the hospital wards are running business as usual and do not house Covid-19 patients as the norm.

“You do not walk into a hospital corridor and suddenly you are faced with Covid-19-positive patients, that’s not how it works. People who are expected to be positive are first taken to an NICD testing facility and then referred to the right place, which eight times out of 10 is an isolation facility because they have mild symptoms.

“Those who do show very severe symptoms are sent to extremely specific and far removed wards of hospitals. There is no justifiable reason why people would think health care facilities are reservoirs of mass infection. This is incorrect and definitely a perception that needs to be addressed.”

Another myth was testing is not affordable. “The ministry of health has gone to great lengths to provide resources in terms of testing kits and to support innovations that allow for rapid testing. Therefore, it’s really about citizens wanting to get tested in the first place. They need to call the hotline and get information on where they can test.

“It’s not just the private testing facilities that are available; there are public facilities available, which don’t cost anything.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News