Siyabonga Nomvethe

Siyabonga Nomvethe revealed the secret to his longevity and hardly being in the tabloids despite playing for attention-drawing Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Let your feet do the talking, he said. The 41-year-old, who retired at the end of the 2018/19 season, received the chairman’s award at the Premier Soccer League’s awards ceremony at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre on Sunday. It was a fitting end to a legendary career, especially receiving the award in his hometown.

The big question to Bhele after he was honoured was how did he manage the life he lived, hardly in the news for the wrong reasons? Even when he did good - like receiving the Footballer of the Season award twice, being the PSL’s all-time top goalscorer with 123 goals or leading Bafana Bafana to their first win in a World Cup - Nomvethe would do the interviews begrudgingly.

“It depends on how you were raised at home,” Nomvethe said. “Since I started playing professional football, I have never been the one to talk or look for attention. I talk with my feet. That’s what has helped me in my career because talking draws unnecessary attention towards you and that will not help you. I had to work extremely hard in everything I did because I didn’t want to have a situation where someone says you got this because I did you a favour in your career. I worked hard and I trained hard. If the team had one training session, I would train twice.”

That kept him fit in a career over two decades, starting at African Wanderers and ending at AmaZulu. In between he played for the country’s traditional big three - Chiefs, Pirates and Moroka Swallows. He also played in Italy and Denmark and represented SA in the Olympics and World Cup.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but I am very happy to be one of the recipients of the chairman’s award,” Nomvethe said. “It shows that I have done something special. I worked hard in my 25 years as a professional footballer, these are the rewards of that hard work.”

“I am happy that I received this award while I am still alive, while I am still fresh because I am not an old man. I am still young. That made me really help. I hope that I serve as a role model to children who want to be the next Siyabonga Nomvethe. I led by example in everything I did. Now is the time for me to continue being a good role model. I like that I left football with a good name, I didn’t tarnish my name or the sport.”

Nomvethe was coy regarding his future, only speaking in code that he would remain in football.