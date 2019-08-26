South Africa - Pretoria - 30 June 2019 - Tshwane House Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

THERE was a different spin to the report about the “closer monitoring” of Tshwane government by executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s DA political masters when it hit the public domain last week. Initially, word was the DA had put the Tshwane government under internal administration. Essentially, this would have meant the party no longer trusted the political leadership in the metro and would rather take decisions on behalf of the executive.

But on further questioning, and as reported elsewhere in today’s edition of the Pretoria News, the DA has not placed the metro under administration, but will be keeping a closer eye on the happenings at Tshwane House, along with other municipalities it governs.

Not in as many words, the national office of the ruling party pointed to obvious matters that have been in the public domain. But where did it go wrong for the first DA-led government in the capital?

In the beginning there was Solly Msimanga as mayor. However, his strained relationship with city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola made it possible for the metro to cruise. Simply put, there is no way a government can function if the political head and his main man in the administration are not getting along.

The GladAfrica scandal will haunt the City, Mosola and Msimanga for years to come, while the two most influential officials in the metro also clashed over irregular appointments.

You will remember Msimanga resigned earlier this year to head the DA’s ill-fated bid to win Gauteng in the polls in May.

Enter Mokgalapa with promises of improved service delivery and a solution to the Mosola issue. Well, Mosola is still on the job and the City still dilly-dallying over his looming exit. The GladAfrica contract is at least history now.

Mokgalapa describes Mosola as an administrative nightmare, yet extends his stay by another month, never mind that his city manager has been on so-called special or sick leave for some time.

You would think that is as bad as it can get, but wait for this: council cannot resolve the issue of who the acting city manager will be once Mosola has cleared his office, hopefully on Friday. Or will he?

There is Lorette Tredoux, who has been acting in the position since Mosola went on sick leave, special leave or whichever wording you prefer to use. Council wanted COO James Murphy, but Mokgalapa says no.

He cites a report by the Auditor-General implicating Murphy in wrongdoing - but wait for it, the probe by his own internal department says the COO was not involved in any wrongdoing.

The Auditor-General had used the findings of the erroneous report which has since been withdrawn. But Mokgalapa is having none of it. Yet other senior officials in the metro who the AG found were appointed irregularly are still on the job.

Who is to be blamed for these shenanigans? Is it Msimanga and Mokgalapa as well as Mosola who are responsible for these bungles, the executive, political influence or a combination of all these factors?

Add the other examples such as the electricity tariff increase mess and the recent strike by workers, which were mentioned by the DA national office as worrying, and suddenly a picture is created of a Tshwane government that is seemingly on a self-destruction path.

One can only hope that in the middle of all of this, the lights will stay on, water continue to flow and other basic services remain unaffected.