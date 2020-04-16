HSRC, UKZN launch survey on Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine have launched a survey on how the Covid-19 is affecting health workers in the country. This is especially crucial taking into account the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 30 in which he called for the mass testing and screening of South Africans at their various public health facilities. Dr Sizulu Moyo, research director at the HSRC, said a clear picture was needed to assess the health system’s state to handle this current pandemic. Moyo said they initiated the survey to gather information from everyone in the sector so as to be better able to guide the government and other stakeholders on what was needed to overcome the virus. “We’ve heard the concerns from unions and issues surrounding having adequate protective gear for all workers, but we need real data to give us a clearer picture of the situation.

“This is also important given the reported infections of health workers.

“Everyone needs a voice, so we can give the government an idea of the strengths, gaps in the health system and the advantages we might have from dealing with previous disasters.”

Moyo said they were also calling on the support staff in all health facilities, including security personnel and cleaners, to also take part in the survey, as their role could not be excluded.

She said the survey would take into account the physical and emotional well-being of workers in the health sector.

The focus was particularly on whether health-care workers received adequate training on dealing with Covid-19, the levels of knowledge, awareness and attitudes, and the use and access to personal protective equipment in the workplace.

To participate in the study, visit www.hsrc.ac.za/heroes.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News