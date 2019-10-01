Huis Davidtz centre shut, residents moved









The Huis Davidtz retirement centre in the CBD has closed down. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The troubled Huis Davidtz retirement centre has closed down. This follows an agreement between management and the Department of Social Development after months of protests by staff members. The protests left the frail and elderly residents at the facility with no care for days. Cas Weber, chairperson of the board at Huis Davidtsz, yesterday said the patients had been moved to about 22 retirement centres across the city and the building put up for sale. The centre announced its temporary closure in March after fresh protests broke out, saying its board was forced to take action to save their residents. The institution had previously said residents would be moved back to the centre once the problems were resolved.

The decision left the employees, who have been protesting over contracts and employment conditions, in limbo.

Weber said yesterday that all the employees had been given their full packages and were now without jobs.

Staff had made allegations of racism, working for decades without contracts, the abuse of patients by staff, and being underpaid, among other issues.

Various parties tried to intervene, including Infrastructure Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza, who called for an urgent investigation into the centre following continual disruptions of services.

Mayathula-Khoza asked for a full report with solid evidence on all allegations labelled against the centre, which led to employees going on strike. Each time workers downed tools they were led by the EFF.

The decision to close down, according to Weber, was supported by the provincial health and social development departments.

Pretoria News