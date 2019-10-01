This follows an agreement between management and the Department of Social Development after months of protests by staff members. The protests left the frail and elderly residents at the facility with no care for days.
Cas Weber, chairperson of the board at Huis Davidtsz, yesterday said the patients had been moved to about 22 retirement centres across the city and the building put up for sale.
The centre announced its temporary closure in March after fresh protests broke out, saying its board was forced to take action to save their residents.
The institution had previously said residents would be moved back to the centre once the problems were resolved.