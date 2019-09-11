Pretoria - He's an outdoors type, a currency trader and a model, and he's looking for love. After testing the waters with the first season of The Bachelor, it’s no surprise M-Net has announced a second season of the popular reality show, and is hoping this time their Bachelor will find love.

The new Bachelor is Marc Buckner, a tall bearded man with a toned body descibed as mature, witty, energetic, smart, adventurous and compassionate; a globe-trotting action man who is now ready to find a lady partner to settle down with.

When he’s not exploring foreign destinations - often in the company of his mother - or analysing economic trends to boost his bank account - you will find Buckner in the great outdoors, says M-Net.

Hiking, kayaking, snorkelling, sky-diving or enjoying a “picnic with a view” count among his favourite activities.

It’s just as important to him to build trusting, close relationships. Cooking a meal alongside a loved one and having meaningful conversations over a glass of wine near a crackling fireplace is right up his alley."

Another bonus for wannabe partners is that Marc loves DIY projects and even builds his own furniture. Growing his own vegetable garden is also on his to-do-list.

Buckner has done some modelling, doing commercials for a number of prominent brands and tested his acting chops in small parts in a couple of music videos and movies, and he is active on social media.

“It opened many doors for me and allowed me to go to exotic places and meet many interesting people, but now I’m about to open the most exciting door of them all - the opportunity to meet my other half on The Bachelor South Africa," he said.

Marc has no preconceived ideas of who this mystery woman should be.

Entries for those ladies close tonight at midnight.

