Hunt for 10-man gang after Makro Centurion robbed

Pretoria - Police have launched a manhunt for 10 armed men who broke into the Centurion Makro store and made off with boxes of cigarettes and cellphones. Residents were woken up on Wednesday by the sound of gunfire just before midnight, as police and an armed gang engaged in a shoot-out. Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said it was believed that the armed gang arrived in separate cars and held up a security guard at gunpoint to gain entry to the premises. They broke the glass near the area where cigarettes were usually kept. “The police were alerted and responded however, as the police were approaching, the suspects started to shoot and the police returned fire.” Makhubela said the suspects jumped into cars and fled. None of the police officers involved was hurt.

The gunshots were heard across the suburb and from as far afield as Rooihuiskraal, by people who took to social media to ask what was happening.

Roads were cordoned off and helicopters circled above, shining their spotlights in a bid to track the get-away vehicles, said to be BMWs.

The police on the ground rode around with loud-hailers, urging people to stay indoors.

“They are armed and dangerous, do not be caught in a battle you can avoid, keep away,” was the message.

On community chats it was thought alcohol was what was wanted.

“Booze is gold at this time. They probably wanted to take the whole stock and sell on the black market,” said Highveld resident Calvin de Venter, who watched from his balcony.

Sylvia Santongo, who went to the store yesterday morning, said she heard the commotion from her block of flats near the Gautrain station: “I wondered if people were killing each other, and for what, but knew once I heard the cop sirens that we should remain inside and locked down, to avoid being caught up in whatever was going on.”

As business resumed yesterday morning the incident did not seem to bother shoppers much, as a line of customers queued outside the store to stock up for the long weekend.

Makro is open to sell items deemed essential, including food, toiletries and baby goods. Alcohol and cigarettes may not be sold.

Meanwhile, contractors worked to replace the broken windows, and empty cartridges lay near them on the ground.

The display storage boxes in the parking lot near the main entrance had bullet holes in them.

Makro group corporate affairs executive, Brian Leroni, said the store could confirm that the suspects had managed to get away with cigarettes and cellphones.

“Some of these items were recovered by the police following a stand-off with the perpetrators. Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident. Makro would like to thank the police for their quick response,” said Leroni.

A customer in the queue outside, who asked not to be named, said: “I am glad the Lyttelton police reacted so quickly. It’s lockdown time, we didn’t expect criminals would take advantage and try to rob businesses.

“This was a big victory for the police because those guys could have come here and looted so many valuables,” he said.

The police appealed to anyone with useful information to contact them.

Pretoria News