Pretoria - Police in Pretoria are searching for the armed man who robbed post office branches in Mamelodi East, Hatfield and Silverton in the past two weeks. According to an employee at Silverton, the incident for which they were receiving counselling, occurred on Saturday morning just after the post office had opened.

She said after 7.30am a man walked in and asked for a motor vehicle licence (MVL) form. “We were three staff members and carried on with our normal routine of the day, while the culprit was pretending to fill out the form,” she said.

After a short while when one of the staff members decided to go to the office the suspect accosted them. He pulled out a gun, pointed it at the staff member and started with his list of demands.

The man took all the staff into the office and demanded more MVL forms and instructed them to open the safe.

“The man then sent a message on his cellphone as if to alert his accomplices that he had gained entry to the office. He told us that he did not want to hurt us but he would if we did not co-operate. He also told us to look away, because he didn’t have a balaclava on.

“At one point, other customers came into the building and I was told to tell them we were off-line,” she said.

The suspect then took staff to another safe at the back where he also proceeded to take some forms and other valuable items. He locked the staff in the room, which they luckily managed to open.

The suspect fled the scene. According to some employees at other branches, a similar modus operandi was used.

Silverton police spokesperson Captain Jan Sepato said they had launched a manhunt for the suspect. He appealed to anyone with information to contact Silverton police station.

By late yesterday, the SA Post Office had not responded to questions on the reported robberies.

