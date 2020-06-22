I always knew I was innocent - Malala Geophrey Ledwaba

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - From the day he was arrested nearly 14 years ago on fraud and theft charges, former investigating director of the then Scorpions Malala Geophrey Ledwaba vowed that he would prove his innocence. He was eventually vindicated following an appeal, but this came at a very high price - he had to first spend 116 days in the Johannesburg Prison, known as Sun City, and his name was also struck from the roll of advocates. Ledwaba is now claiming R45.8million in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, from the Justice and Corrections Service Ministry, the national director of public prosecutions and the head of the specialised crimes court in Pretoria - all in their official capacities. In October 2006, Ledwaba was arrested alongside Ayanda Dlodlo, now Minister of State and Security. At the time she was a special director in the Directorate of Special Operations. The charges followed allegations that Ledwaba was involved in fraud and theft of money from the Scorpions’ confidential fund, earmarked to pay for special operations and for informants.

The theft charge in this regard brought against Dlodlo was at the time withdrawn, but Ledwaba had to face 15 charges in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

In 2014, he was convicted on two fraud and three theft charges. The following year he was sentenced to an effective 10-year jail term.

Ledwaba is now claiming damages for malicious prosecution and said this had cost him dearly - not only financially, but also damaged “his good reputation”.

His claim includes R15m for loss of earnings, R5m for emotional and psychological suffering and R4m for the time he had to spend in jail as an innocent man.

Ledwaba said he was forced to resign as head of the Scorpions in 2005 when the charges were levelled against him that he had misappropriated the so-called secret funds while he headed the directorate of special operations (the Scorpions).

He claimed the charges were brought due to the malice of certain National Prosecuting Authority officials. It is further claimed that Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach during the criminal trial lied in a bid to have Ledwaba prosecuted.

She is on the defence list of witnesses earmarked to later testify in the damages claim trial.

Ledwaba maintained since his arrest and up to now, that there was no evidence of any criminal conduct on his part and no evidence to sustain it. He had from the start explained how the secret funds, which he was accused of stealing or misappropriating, was used.

His criminal trial started in October 2006 and it was only finalised in July 2015. Several of the charges were dismissed at the end, but he was convicted on six charges of fraud and theft. Ledwaba said in court papers that he was sentenced to a “shocking” 10 years in jail.

His initial applications for leave to appeal were turned down, as well as his initial application to be released on bail pending his appeal.

Judge Bert Bam eventually afforded him leave to appeal as well as bail pending the finalisation of the appeal, but this came after he had to spend 116 days in prison. Two judges of the High Court in Johannesburg eventually cleared his name.

The prosecuting authority, in defending the claim, denied the allegations of malicious prosecution.

It said the national director of public prosecutions at the time commissioned an investigation into the alleged misuse of the funds. This resulted in a report being issued which pointed at the possible abuse of the funds.

According to the defence, the Internal Integrity Management Unit recommended that disciplinary proceedings be instituted against Ledwaba, but he had resigned before this could be done.

It was also recommended that criminal charges be brought against Ledwaba and others and it was only after careful consideration of the SAPS docket that the prosecuting authority decided to prosecute.

Thus, the prosecuting authority said, there was no malice behind Ledwaba’s prosecution.

Meanwhile, Ledwaba has called several witnesses to testify in his civil claims against the State.

The defence is busy with its case, but the matter was on Friday postponed to an undetermined date later this year.

Pretoria News