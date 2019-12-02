The event was planned to be hosted on the same day as the Diplomatic Fun Fair organised by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation.
However, the department cancelled its function at the 11th hour.
The Diplomatic Fun Fair has been hosted annually since 2006 to give South Africans an opportunity to learn about other countries' cultures and cement political and economic ties.
Saturday's event in the capital was also used to give opportunities to local businesspeople, who exhibited their goods and services.