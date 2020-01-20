Picture: Succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - According to the 29-year-old man accused of raping a 9-year-old girl from Soshanguve, he did not notice she was young and they both agreed to have sex in the bushes. Lentsoe Mohajane, 29, said in the affidavit handed to the court in support of his bail application, he intended to plead not guilty as by his version of events, he had actually proposed to her to be his girlfriend and she had agreed.

He said they then both agreed to go to the bushes and have sex, with the girl being in a hurry to get back to the party before her elders would notice she was missing.

Mohajane alleged he had no idea he had done anything wrong until two days later when he was arrested by the police.

However the state prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda requested that bail be denied as Mohajane contrary to his submissions in court, had admitted he knew the victim was young and also upon his arrest admitted to having had intercourse with the child.