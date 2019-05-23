DES VAN ROOYEN wants the high court to set aside a public protector report about his dealings with the Gupta family. GCIS

Pretoria - Former co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen has turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to set aside the public protector's report in which it was found that he lied to Parliament about visiting the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last year found Van Rooyen had violated the Executive Ethics Code and the Constitution. She called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate action against Van Rooyen.

He now argues in papers before the court that her findings were factually unfounded, irrational and unreasonable. Van Rooyen asked the court to find that he did not deliberately mislead Parliament when he replied to a question posed to him by DA member John Steenhuisen in Parliament in April 2016.

This was a few months after former president Jacob Zuma appointed Van Rooyen on December 9, 2015, to a short-lived stint as finance minister. On December 13, 2015 Van Rooyen was appointed as minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs until February 26 last year.

Steenhuisen asked Van Rooyen whether he or any of his deputy ministers met any member of the Gupta family after taking office.

Van Rooyen said it was clear the question was specifically directed at him in his capacity as minister. Thus he gave the “truthful” answer that “the minister and his deputy ministers have never met members, employees or close associates of the Gupta family in their official capacities”.

Media reports stated that “Minister Des van Rooyen visited the Gupta family residence in Saxonwold several times in the run-up to his short-lived tenure as finance minister”.

The reports claimed that “the minister visited the Gupta home on consecutive days between December 2 and 8.

DA member Kevin Mileham lodged a complaint with the public protector in which he claimed Van Rooyen had lied to Parliament.

Van Rooyen stated in court papers that he only took office as minister on December 9, 2015. He said he did meet the Gupta family on December 7, 2015, but in his capacity as treasurer-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

He said he was specifically asked whether he had met the family since he took office as finance minister. As he was only appointed on December 9, 2015, he did not lie to Parliament, Van Rooyen said.

The public protector was well aware that the parliamentary question only related to the period since he took office as finance minister, he said. Mkhwebane, among others, told Van Rooyen that his denial that he had visited the Guptas was not consistent with the investigation done in the State of Capture Report, in which his cellphone records showed he was in the Saxonwold area on December 8, a day before his appointment as finance minister.

“I submit with respect that my presence in or near the Gupta residence on December 8, 2015, is irrelevant to the parliamentary question, as it only related to the period since I took office as finance minister. I wish to repeat that I was only appointed as minister on December 9, 2015. It is therefore irrelevant to the investigation of the public protector, or the complaint lodged against me,” he stated.

He was thus honest and frank when he answered Steenhuisen and it was clear that he did not mislead Parliament, he argued.

“Her findings adversely affected my right to human dignity I have since been removed from my position as the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and there are chances that further action will be taken against me in Parliament.”

Van Rooyen said the conclusions of the public protector were clearly wrong. The review application was set down for this week, but moved to the opposed motion roll to be heard later.

Pretoria News