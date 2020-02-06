The past couple of months have been tumultuous for the Proteas, and in particular Bavuma, who had to contend with being dropped from the Test side after four years.
The fallout was a political furore with Cricket SA’s transformation stance coming under intense scrutiny, particularly due to the new Proteas management being predominantly “white” appointments. Graeme Smith is the acting director of cricket with Mark Boucher the head coach.
Bavuma returned to the Test side at his home ground, the Wanderers, in the series finale to a rousing welcome when he walked out to bat in the first innings. The pressure seemed too intense, with Bavuma failing to capitalise on several good starts, but the 29-year-old appeared more relaxed facing the white ball in the green Proteas pyjamas under the Newlands lights.
“It was just good to be on the field,” Bavuma said after striking a superb 98 that enabled the Proteas to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. “It’s a different format and a different kind of pressure. I felt like I was a kid with no burden out there.”