Mathebe yesterday said she would like to know how she was derelict in her duties, as claimed by MEC Lebogang Maile.
Speaking ahead of the council's monthly sitting tomorrow, Mathebe said she was not worried. “My work is not to be safe or to ensure that I remain the speaker; it is to preside over the meeting. If the motion comes and it is dealt with procedurally and legally we are willing to move to the opposition benches.”
The ANC and EFF have made numerous attempts to table motions of no confidence against Mathebe and Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. However, the matters are yet to see the light of day owing to a dispute on who should preside over them.
While the speaker could not reveal whether or not the motions would be tabled or permissible, she said tomorrow’s was not a continuation of the last special sitting at which the motions were on the agenda. Mathebe said this was an ordinary sitting, and as it stood, there were no such items on the agenda.