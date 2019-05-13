Pitso Mosimane lifts PSL trophy

The 15 teams, including Free State Stars who were relegated to the first division, were still trying to make sense of the 2018/19 season when Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane fired the first shot of a campaign that will only start in August. The four-time league-winning coach predicted that Sundowns will win the Absa Premiership for a third consecutive season immediately after successfully defending it with a 1-0 win over aforementioned Ea Lla Koto on Saturday.

“I think that next season we will have a better team. If we can convert the draws to wins, I think that we can win it again next year,” a bullish Mosimane said at Goble Park.

This league victory was bitter-sweet for Mosimane. At one point he said that he felt uninspired due to the impasse between the Premier Soccer League and the Brazilians regarding the Wayne Arendse matter. He went as far as to say that he wouldn’t celebrate this league title. But he did.

“I celebrated with the boys inside, but really for me this is an emotional trophy,” Mosimane said.

“The season was overloaded (with two CAF Champions League campaigns). It was really emotional. We win it away again. Hopefully the next league will end in Pretoria. Can the roll of the dice also end in Pretoria?

“I don’t know how the roll of the dice works. It can only be fair. Two away, in Bloemfontein last year and Bethlehem his year. We should be home next year,” he said.

“You’ve got to understand that it’s emotional for the players. It was also emotional for me. I told you why it’s emotional and why it was the big one (with two Champions League campaigns in between and the team being under construction). This one was the big one for me for many reasons.

“We won it back to back, which isn’t easy.”

As usual, Sundowns’ players will share the R10million while the club’s president, Patrice Motsepe, will take the trophy. The billionaire also revealed that he would add a “small­anyana” amount in addition to the R10m.

But it comes with a catch - Motsepe wants the Champions League. He has been obsessed with this trophy since he took over Sundowns in 2004. Mosimane delivered that trophy in 2016. But Mosimane and Motsepe’s appetite to conquer the continent hasn’t diminished.

The club will add “three players who will strengthen the team” as they aim to win a hat-trick of premiership titles and to do better in the Champions League.

The Brazilians will be appearing in the Champions League for the fifth consecutive year. No other South African team has done that.

But before Sundowns could think about the Champions League, there was one important question to ask Mosimane. Did the league go to the right team? “I think that it went where it was supposed to go,” Mosimane said. “We are happy that it went where it was supposed to go. Good!”