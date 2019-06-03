Mickey and Minnie perform in Disney on Ice. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - Mickey and Minnie Mouse are skating into the Sun Arena, Time Square, in the latest Disney on Ice show over the June long weekend. Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc and brought to South Africa by Showtime Management, the 2019 Magical Ice Festival is available in Pretoria for the first time from June 14-17 before heading to the Ticketpro Dome, Joburg, from June 22-30, and on to Durban and Cape Town in July.

The show – a winter holiday highlight –features segments from the favourite Disney films including appearances by princesses Ariel (The Little Mermaid), Rapunzel (Tangled) and Belle (Beauty and the Beast) – and, of course, Anna and Elsa from the number one animated feature film Frozen.

The children will laugh at snowman Olaf, and travel with mountain-man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven as they help the sisters along the way in a story full of action, adventure, magic and unforgettable characters.

The familiar music and energetic choreography will have audiences singing, dancing and cheering their favourite Disney characters from the classic stories they know and love.

“Each year, a new production of Disney On Ice is created to bring favourite Disney characters to families around the world.

“We are pleased to announce a new adventure awaits Disney fans, including shows in Pretoria for the first time,” said Tony Feldman from Showtime Management.

The opening show is at 6pm on June 14, with shows at 10am, 2pm and 6pm on June 15 and June 16 and 10am and 2pm on June 17.

Tickets are now on sale from R150 to R450, with discounted family packages.

Bookings only at Computicket (www.computicket.com)

Patrons are advised that because of safety regulations each person, irrespective of age (including babes in arms and children under 2 years) must have a purchased ticket.

* To find out more, go to www.disneyonice.co.za, Facebook and YouTube.

* One Pretoria family stands to win a great prize with Pretoria News and the Magical Ice Festival at Time Square Arena at 6pm on June 14. The prize includes tickets for two adults and two children, and includes the Tangled Cart Ride, an opportunity for selected children aged 4-12 to become part of the show, interacting with Rapunzel during the I’ve Got a Dream number.

To enter send an email to [email protected] with the first names and ages of the two children who would accompany you to the show, should you win the prize. Winners need to arrive early to sign an indemnity and go through safety procedures. The tickets cannot be transferred or exchanged for another performance or for cash. Winners are responsible for their own transport to the show and any purchases.

Pretoria News



