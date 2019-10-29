If you want to be a journalist, you must toughen up and face the criticism









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A comment made by the high court in Pretoria last week that if you want to be a journalist, you must toughen up and face the criticism, got me thinking. Unlike what many people think, being a journalist is not always easy. Our stories are out there and open to public scrutiny. Some do not understand that the majority of us are simply reporting on events, or, as in my case, court applications. Judge Daisy Molefe, in ruling against the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef), dismissed its case that harmful and hateful statements made by EFF leader Julius Malema and his supporters against journalists constitute hate speech. The judge commented that journalism is a career choice and, unlike race, sex or gender, a career choice cannot be what defines one’s affiliation as per what is envisaged by the Equality Act, nor can it constitute a protectable interest.

Thus, the judge said, the idea that journalists deserve special protection as a class belonging to their chosen profession, should be rejected.

However, she did make it clear that it is incumbent on all organs of state, including the judiciary, to have regard for and take positive steps to protect the safety and independence of journalists.

The judgment came after complaints lodged by Sanef and five journalists about utterings made by Malema against them personally, especially as part of a speech he made outside the Zondo Commission.

It is understandable that those individuals would feel threatened, but whether what Malema said or urged his followers to do fell within the ambit of section 10 of the Equality Act is debatable.

This section says that no person may publish, propagate or communicate words against another which are hurtful, harmful or incite harm or promote or propagate hatred.

On the face of things one would imagine Malema’s words would fall squarely into the definition of the Equality Act. But the judge said the purpose of the act was clear; it sought to protect people from being disadvantaged for conditions which they were subjected to, but which they could not change or control, such as race and gender.

Perhaps it would have been a better route for the journalists to lay charges of intimidation against Malema. Some say that a direct approach to the Constitutional Court to pronounce on these issues would have been a wiser step in the long run.

I do not have the answers and I trust the legal judgment of the very senior and experienced legal team that handled Sanef’s case.

Perhaps it was a matter of trying to resolve the issues more expeditiously than other routes would have proved. As we all know, the court rolls are full and the wheels of justice turn slowly.

But what I do know is that my colleagues and I do not deserve some of the harsh words that are dished out to us.

On reporting on last week’s Sanef judgment, I was referred to in derogatory terms in a social media post, indicating that I was biased in my reporting. Luckily, after nearly three decades of being a journalist, I have learned to ignore such comments.

While it is not always easy, I have tried over the years not to read such comments on social media. After all, they do not matter, as long as I know that I have acted with integrity.

And thank goodness for Sanef, which is looking after our interests. Sanef made it clear that it did welcome criticism of journalists and the titles we work for. But it called on these critics to engage the media in a way that did not amount to intimidating or threatening the lives of reporters.

After all, we are just trying to do our jobs.

Pretoria News