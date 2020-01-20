The Mamelodi branch of the programme on Saturday celebrated the 2019 matric results obtained across the five provinces in which it operated.
The programme, which offers after school tutoring and extracurricular activities for learners, has for the past 17 years celebrated maintaining an above 80% pass rate.
From the Mamelodi branch’s 21 learners, eight obtained bachelor’s passes, seven diploma passes and two higher certificates. Only three did not qualify.
The branch obtained an 85% pass rate with 75% eligible to study further.