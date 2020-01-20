IkamvaYouth project hits the high matric marks









LEARNERS from IkamvaYouth in Mamelodi with their Pretoria Archaeology Club for Schools certificates. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The IkamvaYouth programme has again celebrated achieving an 86% matric pass for learners who would have otherwise fallen through the cracks. The Mamelodi branch of the programme on Saturday celebrated the 2019 matric results obtained across the five provinces in which it operated. The programme, which offers after school tutoring and extracurricular activities for learners, has for the past 17 years celebrated maintaining an above 80% pass rate. From the Mamelodi branch’s 21 learners, eight obtained bachelor’s passes, seven diploma passes and two higher certificates. Only three did not qualify. The branch obtained an 85% pass rate with 75% eligible to study further.

Parents whose learners took part in the programme said they were happy with the programme as it had become like a secondary support system for their children.

Parent Nhlanhla Nhlapo said he was scared when his daughter failed Grade 11 and wanted to complete her studies at a college as she was struggling to keep up.

Nhlapo said taking part in the programme helped improve her marks but also gave her a great confidence boost.

“Every parent dreads to see their child give up because they’re struggling, but thanks to this programme she completed her matric with good marks and I can’t thank them enough for keeping this up for our community.

“It’s more than just studying after school, it provides a healthy environment for them and the children become like a second family to each other.”

Patrick Mashanda, programmes manager at IkamvaYouth, said that through the programme they wanted to bring young people together and inspire them to take the future into their own hands.

“It’s an empowering model where the learners actually drive the agenda about what they want to learn and where they need us to help them with their studies.”

Mashanda said while many people were concerned with the education system and what it was doing for the youth, their learning could not wait for necessary changes to take place first.

